On January 20, 2023 McKee Police Deputy Christopher Baldwin obtained a warrant of arrest Complaint Warrant (#4429440) for David Raleigh Murrell, 39, of McKee, KY. The complaint warrant alleges that on January 17, 2023 in Jackson County, Murrell had in his possession forged and stolen check written on a Chase Bank account belonging to victim Kendra Fowler. The subject check was written to Murrell but was signed by someone other than the account holder and victim. The check was cashed but in Murrell’s possession. In addition, in Murrell’s possession were five (5) additional checks from the aforementioned account.
Murrell was arrested at a residence on McCammon Ridge Road the same day by Deputy Baldwin while executing the criminal warrant. Murrell was taken to the Jackson County Detention Center where he was charged with receiving stolen property and criminal possession of a forged instrument, 1st degree.
