It was reported that former Kentucky State Rep. Robert Goforth has been sentenced to two years and one month in federal prison for health care fraud and money laundering.
Goforth represented Jackson County as well as parts of Laurel and Madison counties as 89th District State Representative before resigning in August 2021. Goforth also ran unsuccessfully for the GOP nomination for Governor in 2019.
U.S. District Judge Robert Wier imposed the sentence Monday at the federal courthouse in Laurel County. The sentence requires Goforth to pay $2.7 million in restitution for the fraud along with $10,000 in fines. According to court testimony, as of Monday, he had paid more than $1 million in restitution. The sentence also requires Goforth to serve two years of supervised release after he’s out of prison.
Goforth pleaded guilty in May 2022, admitting that a pharmacy he owned in Clay County billed insurance programs, including Medicare and Medicaid, for prescriptions that customers didn’t pick up, according to Goforth’s plea agreement. The medication could then be put back on the shelf and sold again. The pharmacy multiplied profits by buying a dose of medicine once and then “effectively selling it multiple times,” according to the plea agreement.
Judge Wier said in court Monday that he believed the sentence was fair and just. Judge Wier said it should serve as a deterrent to others in the health care system that attempt to abuse the trust of others.
In an emotional statement before the sentence was determined, Goforth told the Judge he was ashamed of what he had done, and offered a public apology to his victims and his family, who were present in the courtroom. “I am ashamed of myself,” he said. “I tried to be a good role model, and all of the work I did will be tainted forever by the decisions I made to commit these crimes.”
“This is the path to make things right, and to pay your debt,” Wier reportedly said. “You should hold your head high, and know your life is not characterized by this bad decision. It is part of it, but there are a lot of things you have left to say. You made a bad decision, you will pay for that decision. There is a lot left to be done in terms of the mark you will leave on the world.”
According to Goforth’s attorney, because his client had to hand over his pharmacy license, he can no longer practice in medicine. Goforth plans to become a CDL driver and open his own business after his release.
Goforth Will Also Serve Time for State Charges
This was the second court case that found Goforth guilty and sentenced this year. He previously faced charges in state court of first-degree strangulation and fourth-degree assault stemming from an incident that involved his wife, according to court records. Goforth’s wife told police that Robert Goforth tried “to hog tie” her during a domestic dispute, according to court records. She said he grabbed an ethernet cable from a kitchen drawer, wrapped it around her neck while she was face down on the floor, and strangled her to the point she was having trouble breathing, according to the citation. Goforth’s wife later said she didn’t want to pursue prosecution against him. Goforth pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault on July 14. The strangulation charge was dismissed. Under the plea deal, Judge Michael Caperton sentenced Goforth to 59 days in jail to be served at the same time as his sentence in federal court. Goforth is ordered to report because to the U.S. Marshall’s office on November 18 to begin his prison sentence. The judge suggested he serve his sentence “close to home” at the Federal Prison Camp in Manchester, or Ashland.
