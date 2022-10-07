Robert Goforth.jpg

Mugshot from when State Representative Robert Goforth was arrested on April 21, 2020 on domestic violence allegations. 

 It was reported that former Kentucky State Rep. Robert Goforth has been sentenced to two years and one month in federal prison for health care fraud and money laundering. 

Goforth represented Jackson County as well as parts of Laurel and Madison counties as 89th District State Representative before resigning in August 2021. Goforth also ran unsuccessfully for the GOP nomination for Governor in 2019. 

