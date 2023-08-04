Recent reports of children in the state’s custody being housed in state office buildings and hotels came as no surprise to Dale Suttles, president of Sunrise Children’s Services. But Suttles isn’t casting blame on anyone — rather he is looking for a solution to what he calls “a crisis in the commonwealth.”
Settles said in the overburdened system, which was evidenced last week when the Kentucky Health and Human Services Delivery System Task Force and lawmakers heard testimony from the Department for Community Based Services about the foster care program and concerns reported by the media of foster children and program staff resorting to using office space, and occasionally hotel rooms, to house children who are difficult to place. Lawmakers voiced concern about the lack of specialized care for children who are in acute situations. The testimony was that, at any given time, at least one to two children are housed in state offices with a ratio of two workers for each child.
“I’ve talked to several state social workers — they cry when they tell the stories,” Suttles said. “They are overwhelmed with the need right now … it’s turned into quite the problem for the state of Kentucky. This shouldn’t happen in a country like the United States — but yet, these social workers have no recourse. There is nowhere to put them (foster children). It’s a tough problem to have. We have an overwhelmed system, and with drug use, alcoholism and the crime rate, we just don’t have enough capable parents raising children.
“Social workers want to do something, and we (Sunrise) want to do something,” Suttles added. “There are so many children who have specialized problems, and there are foster families who are not capable of taking some of these kids into their family unit.”
Settles said the need is “to do specialized foster care recruiting to find special families capable of taking in these types of children. These could be empty-nesters or ones who have teenagers in their home. A lot of these (foster children) are older, they’re teenagers, or they are children with medical needs. We need to solve the problem — it needs to be with the right families because not every family can do this.”
Suttles said that is what has prompted Sunrise to do statewide “lunch and learns” in various communities in hopes of finding families capable of meeting this need. And he cited the need to work with churches in that process.
“It’s the messaging — we’re looking for the right families to take these teenagers. There can be light at the end of the tunnel, but it’s a tough trip up front.”
“In this overburdened system, you like to point fingers — but there are not a lot of systems that could handle something like this. We need more troops to be part of the solution,” Suttles noted.
He said the need even extends past finding families who can meet the specialized needs of children. “We have to support these families with therapists, psychologists and respite parents — someone who could cook a meal for them every now and then. We’ve really got to build a system of support around these families, and that is what Sunrise is trying to do.”
Sunrise is also looking a special projects, such as Solid Rock Children’s Ranch in Winchester, which is intended to provide a community of care for sibling groups in foster care on that property. Thus far a third of the money has been raised to complete the project, which is expected to “significantly enhance Sunrise’s ability to make a difference in the lives of devastated children,” according to Sunrise’s website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.