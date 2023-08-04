Public invited to discuss foster care system at virtual town hall meetings in September

Recent reports of children in the state’s custody being housed in state office buildings and hotels came as no surprise to Dale Suttles, president of Sunrise Children’s Services. But Suttles isn’t casting blame on anyone — rather he is looking for a solution to what he calls “a crisis in the commonwealth.”

Settles said in the overburdened system, which was evidenced last week when the Kentucky Health and Human Services Delivery System Task Force and lawmakers heard testimony from the Department for Community Based Services about the foster care program and concerns reported by the media of foster children and program staff resorting to using office space, and occasionally hotel rooms, to house children who are difficult to place. Lawmakers voiced concern about the lack of specialized care for children who are in acute situations. The testimony was that, at any given time, at least one to two children are housed in state offices with a ratio of two workers for each child.

