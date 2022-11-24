CDC: Flu Has Started Early and With a Punch

Influenza continues to spread across Kentucky, and three more residents of the state have died from it, according to the state Department for Public Health.

The state’s latest report shows that flu activity keeps increasing. In the week ended Nov. 12, the state confirmed 2,719 cases of flu, up from 2,082 the prior week. So far, the total number of confirmed cases during this flu season is 6,061.

Confirmed Flu Cases in Kentucky

