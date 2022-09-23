Freedom Ridge Sign.jpeg

 The Big Hill Welcome Center is being transformed into the “Freedom Ridge Big Hill Welcome Center”.  Freedom Ridge is, in essence, part of “Back Roads of Appalachia”. The Freedom Ridge social media site states, “Freedom Ridge is an incredible experience for any Motorsports Enthusiast. Starting from our welcome center located in a historic Civil War Hospital, with over 118 miles of beautiful scenery and winding curves spanning 4 Eastern Kentucky counties.” 

The goal is for the Welcome Center to become a vital focal point for Jackson County Tourism where the Freedom Ridge organization along with “Back Roads of Appalachia” can attract visitors to the county to enjoy special events (such as the upcoming “Trick or Trunk” allowing vintage car owners to provide a specific location to hand out candy to local children from the trunk of their vintage automobile) along with a number of scenic roadways and destination points such as Flat Lick Falls and the Veterans Memorial. Currently, there are 118 miles of scenic roadways in Jackson County identified as the Freedom Ridge experience. There will also be tourism information available at the center (including details and artifacts about the Battle of Big Hill) along with a variety of merchandise for sell. Judge Gabbard reported that plans are in the works to have the center function as a General Store as well. This would extend the hours the center is open.  

Freedom Ridge Welcome Center.jpeg

Greg Lakes, Jackson County Tourism, Dr. Peter Hackbert (Berea College, Director, Entrepreneurship and Management Chairman), Jackson County Judge Executive Shane Gabbard, Eric Hubbard (Back Roads of Appalachia), Monique Quarterman (Deputy Executive Director, Office of Entrepreneurship/KY Innovation), and Tal Jones (Executive Director, FOCUS)

