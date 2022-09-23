Greg Lakes, Jackson County Tourism, Dr. Peter Hackbert (Berea College, Director, Entrepreneurship and Management Chairman), Jackson County Judge Executive Shane Gabbard, Eric Hubbard (Back Roads of Appalachia), Monique Quarterman (Deputy Executive Director, Office of Entrepreneurship/KY Innovation), and Tal Jones (Executive Director, FOCUS)
The Big Hill Welcome Center is being transformed into the “Freedom Ridge Big Hill Welcome Center”. Freedom Ridge is, in essence, part of “Back Roads of Appalachia”. The Freedom Ridge social media site states, “Freedom Ridge is an incredible experience for any Motorsports Enthusiast. Starting from our welcome center located in a historic Civil War Hospital, with over 118 miles of beautiful scenery and winding curves spanning 4 Eastern Kentucky counties.”
The goal is for the Welcome Center to become a vital focal point for Jackson County Tourism where the Freedom Ridge organization along with “Back Roads of Appalachia” can attract visitors to the county to enjoy special events (such as the upcoming “Trick or Trunk” allowing vintage car owners to provide a specific location to hand out candy to local children from the trunk of their vintage automobile) along with a number of scenic roadways and destination points such as Flat Lick Falls and the Veterans Memorial. Currently, there are 118 miles of scenic roadways in Jackson County identified as the Freedom Ridge experience. There will also be tourism information available at the center (including details and artifacts about the Battle of Big Hill) along with a variety of merchandise for sell. Judge Gabbard reported that plans are in the works to have the center function as a General Store as well. This would extend the hours the center is open.
Last weekend there was a “soft-opening of the center with several officials present including Judge Shane Gabbard, Monique Quarterman (Deputy Executive Director, Office of Entrepreneurship/KY Innovation), Tal Jones (Executive Director, FOCUS), Dr. Peter Hackbert (Berea College, Director, Entrepreneurship and Management Chairman), Eric Hubbard (Back Roads of Appalachia) and Greg Lakes (Jackson County Tourism).
Mr. Lakes reported, “We had a vibrant conversation about entrepreneurial opportunities in Eastern Kentucky and Jackson County. A reoccurring theme during the meeting was for communities to develop the infrastructure to collaborate and articulate vision as a starter for growth.”
The opportunity came about from local tourism members participation in a group called “What’s Next Eastern Kentucky” made possible through the Brushy Fork Institute in Berea. The mission of this group involves building relationships and connecting communities to support a thriving Appalachian Kentucky. The vision of the group is to create a network of communities and resource providers that can work together to foster thriving rural communities in Appalachian Kentucky and create a greater impact on the economic development of our region. By sharing ideas, encouraging mutual learning, collaborating on regional projects and initiatives, and bringing greater resources to our communities, we will establish a stronger and more diverse economy in these mountains we call home.
