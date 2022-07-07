While folks in the southern part of Jackson County were celebrating the 4th of July with a parade in Annville, residents on the northern part of the county gathered a couple of days earlier at the Big Hill Welcome Center to celebrate our country’s fallen heroes. The attendees gathered there and enjoyed live music from Jackson County band “Morrill Tavern”.
The organizers reported, “What better way to kick things off on Freedom Ridge than honoring our veterans and those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our Freedom, and on Independence Day/4th of July Weekend.” Everyone was invited to come and join them regardless if they rode or drove.
Attendees heard about the history of the Big Hill Civil War Skirmish and Jackson County, Kentucky as well as Camp Hero and their programs for veterans and their families. People were invited to ride or drive as the group visited the Jackson County War Memorial honoring all veterans of all eras. The group also made it a point to visit the battle sites of the Civil War along the Freedom Ridge Trail Route. There were plenty of activities at the Welcome Center throughout the Day for all who attended.
This is Freedom Ridge, a trail route designed by veterans for veterans and all who wish to honor those who served our great nation
The highlight of the event was the Freedom Ridge Trail Route ride. Freedom Ridge is an incredible experience for any Motorsports Enthusiast. Starting from the Jackson County Welcome Center located in an historic Civil War Hospital, the ride covered over 118 miles of beautiful scenery and winding curves spanning 4 Eastern Kentucky counties. The group made a point to visit the Veterans Memorial in McKee, KY!
Jackson County Tourism Committee member Greg Lakes reported, “Today I attended an event, but what I saw was more than just an event. I saw people from one community open its arms to others. I saw inviting people who were proud of their home. I saw pride and honor for the people who have made our home safe and free. I saw a little boy holding an American flag. I saw an old man proud to tell his stories and thrill others with his homemade cannon. I saw veterans humbled by a monument dedicated to our fallen heroes. I saw good people conversing and collaborating to do more good deeds. I will always be humbled and remember today’s event not for the actions that we took, but for the beauty of the people that were there.”
