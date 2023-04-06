Jackson County, KY - Backroads of Appalachia was thrilled to announce the grand opening of the Freedom Ridge Welcome Center, located at 14824 Highway 421 N, McKee, KY 40447. The center officially opened to the public on April 1st, 2023. The Freedom Ridge Welcome Center serves as a hub for visitors to explore the beautiful roads in the area, including the Coal Train 421, Freedom Ridge, and the Ridge Runner 587. In addition to providing information about these scenic routes, the center offers resources for visitors to learn about the history and culture of Appalachia.
What sets the Freedom Ridge Welcome Center apart is its unique focus on motorsports. This historic site plays a crucial role in telling the story of the Appalachian region through the lens of motorsports, highlighting the important role that the sport has played in the area's history and culture. With that focus being front and center Backroads of Appalachia held their 1st “Cruisin’ the Square & Block Party in McKee over the weekend. A number of enthusiasts brought their vehicles or just came to the Square in McKee to see these beautiful machines.
Backroads of Appalachia wanted to extend their sincerest thanks to the Jackson County Fiscal Court and the citizens of Jackson County for their support in bringing this project to fruition. The Freedom Ridge Welcome Center is a testament to the community's commitment to promoting tourism and preserving the unique culture and heritage of Appalachia.
