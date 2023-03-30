Cleon Bingham has served on the fire department for thirty-eight (38) years. He has served as Chief of the Gray Hawk Fire and Rescue for twenty-five (25) years. Mr. Bingham grew up in Gray Hawk, KY so he has a personal investment in the health of that community. He is the son of Clyde and Arzella Bingham. Mr. Bingham is currently divorced and has two children: Justin Kyle Bingham and Melissa Lynn (Bingham) Fox. When asked what motivated him to put in the phenomenal amount of work that goes into the volunteer position as Chief of a local fire and rescue department he very humbly replied, “I just felt like I needed to get involved in something to help the community.”
If you wish to support the Gray Hawk Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department or all Jackson County Volunteer Fire and Rescue Departments you can send your donation/check to the Jackson County Fire Alliance. Donations/checks can be mailed to ATTN: Jackson County Fire Alliance PO Box 861, McKee, KY 40447. The donation will be split evenly among the four departments. However, it can be donated to a single fire department if specifically noted on the check.
