Mr. Kyle Welch has served as a volunteer firefighter for the McKee Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department for eleven (11) years. He has served as the Chief of that organization since his appointment in 2017. Kyle grew up on Indian Creek as a child. He moved to Georgia when he was 13 years old but moved back to Kentucky in 2001. Kyle is the son of Charlie Welch and Jannie Tussey Stubblefield. He is married to Jamie Welch and they have two children: Kyleigh Welch and Peyton Welch.
When asked what motivates him to volunteer his time and effort to the McKee Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department he replied, “What motivates me is the safety and well-being of the citizens of McKee and Jackson County.”
