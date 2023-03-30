Mr. Larry Bowling has been with the Pond Creek Fire/Rescue Department (PCFD) for 30 years. He has served as Chief for 20 years. Bowling grew up in Manchester, KY. For Mr. Bowling, community service is a family affair. His wife, Lori Barrett Bowling, is the Secretary for the Pond Creek Fire/Rescue Department and has served in this capacity for 24 years. His son, Mike Bowling, has been with PCFD for 26 years and served as Captain for 20 years. His son-in-law, Jason Gabbard, has been Assistant Chief for 13 years and served with PCFD 18 years. When asked what motivates him to do the job he replied, “What motivates me to be a fire fighter is that I want to help our community as much as possible. We volunteer our time and service. No one gets paid for this job.” Chief Bowling also enjoys the Toy Give-Away that his department does for the community each Christmas.
If you wish to support the Pond Creek Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department or all Jackson County Volunteer Fire and Rescue Departments you can send your donation/check to the Jackson County Fire Alliance. Donations/checks can be mailed to ATTN: Jackson County Fire Alliance PO Box 861, McKee, KY 40447. The donation will be split evenly among the four departments. However, it can be donated to a single fire department if specifically noted on the check.
