Lonnie Madden has served with the Sand Gap Volunteer Fire Department for twenty-eight (28) years. He has served as Chief of this organization for twenty-two (22) years. Madden also represents Volunteer Fire Chiefs on the Kentucky Fire Commission State Fire and Rescue Training as well as Vice President of the Kentucky fire chiefs’ association for area 13. He has championed the effort to enhance and repair the training tower located on McCammon Ridge Road. Once the project is completed Jackson County will be the home of a state-of-the-art firefighting training tower. Thanks to the efforts of Chief Madden, Fire departments from throughout the region will come to McKee to receive their required training.
Chief Madden grew up in the Sturgeon Creek area of Tyner, KY and lived there until 1996 when he moved to Sand Gap. He is the son of Lowell and Myrtie Bentley Madden. He is married to Mamie Hammond Madden, the daughter of Walter and Gladys Abner Hammond. The couple have three (3) children: Willie Madden, Wyatt Madden, and Shelby Bryant. They also have three (3) grandchildren: Lenay Ward, Riley Bryant and Harper Bryant.
