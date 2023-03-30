The Peoples Rural Telephone Cooperative (PRTC) has been recognized across the nation as one of the leaders in rural broadband. Their fiber optic initiative which supplied fiber optic internet connection capability to businesses and homes in our county has made Jackson County the envy of other small-town communities. In addition to the efficiency and speed that fiber optics bring to existing businesses and homes, this service has also opened the door to an entire range of jobs that would not be available to our residents otherwise. That being said, when a crisis such as a wind storm, ice storm, snow storm or flood impacts internet connections it is felt by all those home and office businesses. The lack of an internet connection often forces a business to close their doors until service is restored. PRTC is a community-oriented business that prides itself on providing a rapid and thorough response to problems as they arise. They provide this service because they have such skilled and dedicated employees. One such employee is Mr. Eddie Marks.
Mr. Marks has worked for PRTC for six (6) years and serves as a “Line Crew Foreman”. He helps oversee construction so during times of damage to lines or cables he helps determine what needs to be done to restore service to customers. The remedy may range from cutting trees off lines to replacing poles, anchors or cable. Mr. Marks makes it a top priority to keep the public and PRTC’s line crew workers safe while simultaneously working to restore service in a timely fashion.
