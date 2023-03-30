Meranda McQueen and husband Oscar McQueen II

Meranda McQueen, JC EMS Assistant Director and her husband Oscar McQueen II

The Jackson County EMS provides services that literally mean the difference between life and death for our citizens. Unfortunately, it is easy to take these critical front-line workers for granted. However, when they arrive at your residence or at the scene of an accident to provide emergency medical care for you or someone you love, the importance of these highly skilled people is easy to understand. In February, the Jackson County EMS presented the fiscal court with an EMS 911 report. In January, EMS conducted 158 runs. The service logged 56,588 minutes in communication (phone and radio calls) during the month of January. They normally have two trucks available for medical emergency calls. Each truck is staffed with a Medic and 3 EMT’s.

Mrs. Meranda McQueen has worked at Jackson County EMS since August, 2014.  She was first hired as an Emergency Medical Technician. She continued her education and subsequently became a Paramedic.  She was licensed as a Paramedic in December, 2016. McQueen has served as a Paramedic with Jackson County EMS since that time. In total, she has worked at Jackson County EMS roughly 8 1/2 years. She has served as Assistant Director since July, 2019.

Tags

Recommended for you