The Jackson County EMS provides services that literally mean the difference between life and death for our citizens. Unfortunately, it is easy to take these critical front-line workers for granted. However, when they arrive at your residence or at the scene of an accident to provide emergency medical care for you or someone you love, the importance of these highly skilled people is easy to understand. In February, the Jackson County EMS presented the fiscal court with an EMS 911 report. In January, EMS conducted 158 runs. The service logged 56,588 minutes in communication (phone and radio calls) during the month of January. They normally have two trucks available for medical emergency calls. Each truck is staffed with a Medic and 3 EMT’s.
Mrs. Meranda McQueen has worked at Jackson County EMS since August, 2014. She was first hired as an Emergency Medical Technician. She continued her education and subsequently became a Paramedic. She was licensed as a Paramedic in December, 2016. McQueen has served as a Paramedic with Jackson County EMS since that time. In total, she has worked at Jackson County EMS roughly 8 1/2 years. She has served as Assistant Director since July, 2019.
Mrs. McQueen grew up in Gray Hawk, Kentucky. She has lived in Gray Hawk all her life and still lives there with her husband and two boys.
Meranda’s parents are Virgil and Dina (Adkins) Creech. Her husband is Oscar McQueen II. Her husband is also a Paramedic and serves as the Training Officer at Jackson County EMS. Her children are Andrew and Benjamin McQueen. Andrew is currently attending Eastern Kentucky University pursuing a degree in Wildlife Management while also working part time as an Emergency Medical Technician at Jackson County EMS. Benjamin is a Junior at Jackson County High School.
When asked what motivates her to be a leader in the community and serve at JC EMS she replied, “As a child it was always a dream of mine to work in the medical field. I always thought I wouldn't be able to work in the medical field because I never liked the sight of blood and thought I couldn't handle some of the things we see when dealing with illness and injury. After I graduated high school, I got married, started a family, and decided to work in different areas of customer service. I worked in sales, as a bank teller, and as a court clerk. Although those jobs were good jobs, I never felt satisfied. I always wanted to be able to help people and feel like I was making a difference. After working nearly 10 years in different areas of customer service, I decided to go back to school. I first planned on becoming a Registered Nurse, but found I loved working on the ambulance. I changed my degree to Emergency Medical Services and I have been here ever since. I graduated from Eastern Kentucky University in May of 2019 with a Bachelors of Science with a Major in Emergency Medical Care. My concentration was Emergency Services Administration.”
