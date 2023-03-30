Jackson County Fire Alliance.tif

The volunteer fire fighters that work for the fire departments are bonafide community heroes in every sense of the word. These volunteer men and women are on the clock 24 hrs a day. The community makes the mistake of taking them for granted. They are always there. They have always been there. They assist in many necessary functions that one would expect from local government...however, because they are truly invested in their community these amazing people do it for free! Whether it is responding to a burning house or building, rescuing a child, searching for a missing person, cutting someone from a wrecked automobile, providing emergency medical assistance, assisting local law enforcement by directing traffic at a local event, cutting a tree out of the road, providing assistance to a motorist, responding to a busted water line, preparing a landing zone for a helicopter ambulance or simply cleaning a parking lot the volunteer fire fighters provide a crucial service to our community. 

It is important to understand that even though the fire fighters work on a volunteer basis, a volunteer fire department requires operational funding. It is also important to understand that the four Fire Departments each have their own Chief (Lonnie Madden, Sand Gap - Kyle Welch, McKee, Cleon Bingham, Gray Hawk, and Larry Bowling, Pond Creek) and are operationally independent of one another. However, they do provide mutual assistance to one another when an emergency arises. 