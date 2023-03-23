Austin Nathaniel Smith, 41, of McKee, Ky appeared in District Court on Monday (03/20/2023) for arraignment in Case #23-F-00051. Smith was arrested by Deputy Zack Bryant on March 13, 2023. According to the uniform citation filed by Deputy Bryant, the law enforcement officer was parked on the side of Lakes Creek Road approximately 12 miles north of McKee, KY when Smith stopped in traffic behind him. When Deputy Bryant established contact with Smith he reported that he could immediately smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. While talking with Smith he advised the deputy that he was driving without his operator’s license on his person. Due to the smell of marijuana, Smith was asked to step out of the vehicle. When asked if he had anything on his person, Smith handed Deputy Bryant a black sock that had something inside it. When asked what was in the sock, Smith replied, “Go ahead and look”. The deputy turned the sock inside out and located a sandwich bag of marijuana along with a large amount of a white powdery substance suspected to be methamphetamine. Smith subsequently advised Deputy Bryant that the substance was, indeed, methamphetamine. Inside Smith’s hoodie pocket was several bills totaling $74. Further inspection of the vehicle revealed a black digital scale between the driver seat and the passenger seat. In addition, Smith did not have proof of insurance and the license plate was not illuminated.
Smith was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Detention Center where he was charged with 1) possession of marijuana; 2) trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense; 3) license to be in possession; 4) failure to produce insurance card; and 5) rear license not illuminated. Smith was released from custody on March 14, 2023 on a $10,000 cash bond.
