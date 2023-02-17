Judge Gabbard and Mayor Stidham met this week with contractors on the Splashpad project. Judge Gabbard reported, “We had to go over details that concern construction, utilities and things of that sort. We are on schedule for that to be completed and open for this Summer. I know the community is excited about this project and we are as well.
I am also glad we could partner with the City of McKee to have a Splashpad. I am hopeful this is just the beginning of the things we can do in our hometown to beautify and develop for generations to come. This along with businesses becoming interested in Jackson County is exciting. I am also glad to see the enthusiasm in our community that I have been seeing lately. As I have said before and will say again, if good things happen in this County, it will be the community that makes them happen.”
One of the businesses referenced by Judge Gabbard is Eldorado – Mexican Restaurant. Eldorado Manchester announced on February 09, 2023 via their social media page that they were going to open business in the location of the old Opal’s restaurant.
The owners of the building, Doug and Kathy Carpenter, also posted on their social media page that the papers had been signed. Eldorado’s has also declared its intentions to apply for an NQ2 Retail Drink license and Special Sunday Retail Drink license no later than March 31, 2023. The licensed premises will be located at 180 Water St, McKee, Kentucky, 40447. If this retail drink license is granted, this will make Eldorado’s the first restaurant to serve retail drinks since registered voters inside the City of McKee went to the polls in November 2019 and made history for the City of McKee (as well as the entirety of Jackson County) by approving the sale of alcohol within the McKee City Limits.
