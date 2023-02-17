Breaking Ground on Splash Pad.jpg

City and County Officials meet with Contractors to specify the location of the Splash Pad at the 89 Park in McKee, KY

Judge Gabbard and Mayor Stidham met this week with contractors on the Splashpad project. Judge Gabbard reported, “We had to go over details that concern construction, utilities and things of that sort. We are on schedule for that to be completed and open for this Summer. I know the community is excited about this project and we are as well.

I am also glad we could partner with the City of McKee to have a Splashpad. I am hopeful this is just the beginning of the things we can do in our hometown to beautify and develop for generations to come. This along with businesses becoming interested in Jackson County is exciting. I am also glad to see the enthusiasm in our community that I have been seeing lately. As I have said before and will say again, if good things happen in this County, it will be the community that makes them happen.”

Eldorados has signed the paper work to move into the old Opals building in McKee, KY

