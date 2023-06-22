Ricky Glenn McQueen, 54, of McKee, KY is scheduled to appear in Circuit Court on June 27, 2023 to answer a recent grand jury indictment during a scheduled arraignment. On June 06, 2023 the grand jury retuned a one-page indictment (Indictment #23-CR-00034) alleging that “on or about September 18, 2022 in Jackson County, Kentucky”, McQueen “committed the offense of “Murder” when he shot Billy Ray Isaacs with a gun, thereby causing the death of Billy Ray Isaacs”.
According to documents obtained from the Jackson County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office, Ricky Glenn McQueen was arrested at 2:00 a.m. on Monday September 19, 2022 by Kentucky State Police Trooper C. Bowling. The uniform citation (Control #DU61539) states that Kentucky State Police Post 7 was contacted by Trooper Brandon Scalf on Sunday. Trooper Scalf informed the KSP Post 7 that he had been contacted by Ricky McQueen. Mr. McQueen advised Trooper Scalf that he had “shot the “piece of s**t” and told him to send the coroner over to his house to get the body.”
Kentucky State Police Troopers subsequently arrived and made contact with Mr. McQueen. Troopers discovered the body of Billy Ray Isaacs just outside the front door of Mr. McQueen’s residence. A search warrant was obtained to search the residence.
Mr. McQueen informed the KSP Troopers that he shot Mr. Isaacs when he brought two weapons (rifle and pistol) into his residence and asked about his daughter’s phone. Mr. McQueen advised he stood up and fired a single shot at Mr. Isaacs with his Taurus .357 Magnum revolver.
Video footage from the residence shows Mr. Isaacs entering the residence with a 30-30 caliber rifle and a beer. Eight (8) minutes later the video doorbell shows Mr. Isaacs holding a cigarette and a cigarette lighter and appearing to be leaving the residence. Seconds later Mr. Isaacs was shot. Mr. Isaacs was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Jackson County Coroner.
The uniform citation filed by Trooper Bowling lists 5:00 PM as the time of the violation. Mr. McQueen was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Detention Center where he was charged with “murder”. Mr. McQueen was released from custody on October, 13, 2022 under a $100,000 cash bond pending his next court appearance. As with any case at this stage of adjudication, the defendant is assumed innocent until proven guilty by the court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.