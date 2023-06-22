Ricky Glenn McQueen.gif

Ricky Glenn McQueen, 54, of McKee, KY

Ricky Glenn McQueen, 54, of McKee, KY is scheduled to appear in Circuit Court on June 27, 2023 to answer a recent grand jury indictment during a scheduled arraignment. On June 06, 2023 the grand jury retuned a one-page indictment (Indictment #23-CR-00034) alleging that “on or about September 18, 2022 in Jackson County, Kentucky”, McQueen “committed the offense of “Murder” when he shot Billy Ray Isaacs with a gun, thereby causing the death of Billy Ray Isaacs”.

According to documents obtained from the Jackson County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office, Ricky Glenn McQueen was arrested at 2:00 a.m. on Monday September 19, 2022 by Kentucky State Police Trooper C. Bowling. The uniform citation (Control #DU61539) states that Kentucky State Police Post 7 was contacted by Trooper Brandon Scalf on Sunday. Trooper Scalf informed the KSP Post 7 that he had been contacted by Ricky McQueen. Mr. McQueen advised Trooper Scalf that he had “shot the “piece of s**t” and told him to send the coroner over to his house to get the body.” 

Billy Ray Isaacs.jpeg

Billy Ray Isaacs

