Mary Abrams, 83, of Jackson County was allegedly murdered on July 22, 2022

According to information obtained from the Jackson County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office, the Grand Jury returned an indictment (#22-CR-40) on October 04, 2022 charging Karen Clemmons, 43, of McKee, KY and one other individual in connection with the murder of Mary Abrams.

Karen Clemmons, 43, of McKee, KY

Clemmons was arrested earlier (July 29, 2022) and is currently detained in the Jackson County Detention Center under a $250,000 cash bond. Clemmons has confessed to the murder of Mary Abrams in a recorded interview with the Kentucky State Police. 

Kenneth Wilson

Kenneth Wilson, 44, of McKee, KY

