House Bill 9 was recently signed into law. The bill was sponsored by Rep. Heath, helps provide economic relief to local communities of the commonwealth. The bill provides $2 million to the Cabinet for Economic Development to create a state matching grant program for communities that receive federal grants requiring a state match. The new Government Resources Accelerating Needed Transformation (GRANT) Program will encourage local communities to pursue federal matching grants. The bill was supported by our local State Representative Timmy Truett.
“This new program will allow communities across the commonwealth to apply for federal matching grants that support public safety, transportation, community revitalization and so much more,” Gov. Beshear said. “As Governor, and most importantly, as a dad, nothing is more important to me than building a better Kentucky for all of our people, where the good news reaches every corner of the commonwealth.”
