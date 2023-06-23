Chief Cleon Bingham.jpeg

Chief Cleon Bingham welcomes folks to the Gray Hawk Fire Department Cruise-In

Chief Cleon Bingham and the Gray Hawk Volunteer Fire Department held a “Cruise-In Car Show” over the weekend. The event was held at the Gray Hawk Park and featured a 50/50 raffle as well as door prizes. The first 50 received a dash plaque. In addition to providing an afternoon of fun and recreation for the community these events also serve to remind everyone just how important our local volunteer fire and rescue departments (and the individuals who volunteer and sacrifice) are to the safety of all our neighbors and families. 

Cruise In.jpeg

The volunteer fire fighters that work for the fire departments are bonafide Hometown Heroes in every sense of the word. These volunteer men and women are on the clock 24 hrs a day. The community makes the mistake of taking them for granted. They are always there. They have always been there.

Volunteer Fire Department.jpeg

