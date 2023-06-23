Chief Cleon Bingham and the Gray Hawk Volunteer Fire Department held a “Cruise-In Car Show” over the weekend. The event was held at the Gray Hawk Park and featured a 50/50 raffle as well as door prizes. The first 50 received a dash plaque. In addition to providing an afternoon of fun and recreation for the community these events also serve to remind everyone just how important our local volunteer fire and rescue departments (and the individuals who volunteer and sacrifice) are to the safety of all our neighbors and families.
The volunteer fire fighters that work for the fire departments are bonafide Hometown Heroes in every sense of the word. These volunteer men and women are on the clock 24 hrs a day. The community makes the mistake of taking them for granted. They are always there. They have always been there.
They assist in many necessary functions that one would expect from local government...however, because they are truly invested in their community these amazing people do it for free! Whether it is responding to a burning house or building, rescuing a child, searching for a missing person, cutting someone from a wrecked automobile, providing emergency medical assistance, assisting local law enforcement by directing traffic at a local event, cutting a tree out of the road, providing assistance to a motorist, responding to a busted water line, preparing a landing zone for a helicopter ambulance or simply cleaning a parking lot the volunteer fire fighters provide a crucial service to our community.
Of course, one of the goals of the weekend event was to also help provide operating expenses for the fire department. To help facilitate fundraising for our local volunteer fire departments, the Jackson County Development Association recently helped them come together to form the “Jackson County Fire Alliance”. This allows collective fundraising that can be shared amongst all four fire departments. By aligning themselves with the JCDA (a 501c non-profit organization), all donations to the alliance are 100% tax deductible. The Jackson County Development Association has established an account at the Jackson County Bank where you can make your deposit. All donations will be distributed equally to the fire departments. You may also continue to support your local Fire Department by giving directly to the fire department.
