According to the uniform citation filed at the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office, Sheriff Daniel Isaacs was notified by the Jackson County Dispatch on August 10, 2023 with a request to perform a welfare check on a small juvenile that was observed standing in the middle of Porky Creech Road. The citation states that upon the Sheriff’s arrival at the scene he observed a small male juvenile standing on the porch of the residence. Tiffany Brooks, 28, of Gray Hawk, KY was observed standing in the doorway of the residence. Sheriff Isaacs reported that he observed what appeared to be a slap mark on the stomach of the juvenile. When asked if the juvenile was her son Brooks responded that he was. Sheriff Isaacs then asked if that was a slap mark on the juvenile’s stomach and Brooks stated that she did not mean to smack him hard enough to leave marks. Brooks also had an active arrest warrant out of the Jackson County District Court for failure to appear for a court hearing involving allegations and charges of public intoxication controlled substances (excludes alcohol) (Case #22-M-00148). Social Services was contacted and responded to the scene with Sheriff Isaacs to begin their investigation.
Brooks was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Detention Center where she was booked and charged with assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury (Case #23-M-00140) as well as failure to appear in connection with the active bench warrant.
