Michael Gregory.gif

Michael Aaron Gregory, 39, of McKee, KY

 The case involving Michael Aaron Gregory, 39 of McKee, KY was recently back in court before Judge Oscar Gayle House for a pretrial conference on October 04th, 2022. During the pre-trial hearing Gregory changed his initial plea of “not guilty” and entered a plea of guilty to three of four grand jury charges. Gregory was arrested after a Grand Jury handed down an indictment (#21-CR-80) on October 12, 2021. The indictment charged Gregory with four (4) alleged crimes: 1) burglary, 3rd degree, 2) possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, 3) criminal mischief, 1st degree, and 4) theft by unlawful taking over $500. The plea agreement reached last week saw the charge of felony possession of a firearm dismissed. The guilty plea entered by Gregory applied to the remaining three charges. Judge House scheduled a sentencing hearing for December 06, 2022 and ordered a pre-sentencing investigation to inform the upcoming sentencing decision.

Background to the Case

Micael Gregory Stolen Goods

Items including lottery tickets and cigarettes recovered by Sheriff Hays
Michael Gregory Stolen Goods2

Items including lottery tickets and cigarettes recovered by Sheriff Hays

Tags

Recommended for you