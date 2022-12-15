Michael Gregory.gif

Michael Aaron Gregory, 39, of McKee, KY

Following an earlier plea agreement and a change of plea from one of “not guilty” to a plea of “guilty”, the case involving Michael Aaron Gregory, 39 of McKee, KY was recently back in court before Judge Oscar Gayle House for formal sentencing. On October 04th, 2022 during a pre-trial hearing Gregory changed his initial plea of “not guilty” and entered a plea of guilty to three of four grand jury charges. Gregory was arrested after a Grand Jury handed down an indictment (#21-CR-80) on October 12, 2021. The indictment charged Gregory with four (4) alleged crimes: 1) burglary, 3rd degree, 2) possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, 3) criminal mischief, 1st degree, and 4) theft by unlawful taking over $500. The plea agreement reached last week saw the charge of felony possession of a firearm dismissed. The guilty plea entered by Gregory applied to the remaining three charges. 

At the sentencing hearing, Gregory was sentenced to five (5) years imprisonment for the crime of burglary, 3rd degree. He was also sentenced to five (5) years imprisonment for the crime of criminal mischief, 1stdegree. These two sentences were to run consecutively to one another making for a total of ten (10) years imprisonment for the two crimes combined. For the crime of theft by unlawful taking, Gregory was also sentenced to five (5) years imprisonment but this term would be allowed to run concurrent with the other imprisonment sentences. With sentences for all three crimes combined this created a total sentence of ten (10) years imprisonment. The court found that Gregory was eligible for probation and the ten-year imprisonment term was probated for a five (5) probationary period. Gregory must pay $4,000 in restitution to Cole’s Mini Market by paying $1,300 on the day of the sentencing and the remainder by monthly payments of $300 until paid in full. Gregory must also abide by a curfew from sunset to sunrise. The only exception would be if Mr. Gregory needs to leave for work before the sun comes up. In addition, Mr. Gregory is prohibited from being on or about the property of Cole’s Mini Market. 

Tags

Recommended for you