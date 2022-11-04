Charles Harris, 35, of McKee, KY appeared in Circuit Court last week for two separate jury trials. The first case (#21-CR-00065) involved alleged charges brought forth from a grand jury on August 03, 2021. The grand jury indictment charges Harris with trafficking in Controlled substances, 1st offense (>= 2 grams methamphetamine), tampering with physical evidence (allegedly attempted to throw baggies containing methamphetamine away to keep the evidence from trial), resisting arrest, and failure to or improper signal.
During the hearing, Harris reached a plea agreement whereby he entered a plea of guilty to the charge of trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (>= 2 grams of methamphetamine). The other charges were dismissed on a motion from the Commonwealth prosecutors. Judge House entered a sentencing and probation ordered resolving the case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.