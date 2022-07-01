Shawna Harrison, 33, of McKee, KY appeared in District Court before Judge Allen B. Roberts on Monday. According to the uniform citation filed at the Circuit Court Clerk’s office, on Monday (June 20th, 2022) Officer J. Weaver of the McKee Police Department located Harrison at the Whistle Stop in Sand Gap, KY. There was an outstanding arrest warrant for Harrison. While executing this arrest warrant Officer Weaver searched Harrison’s purse and discovered fentanyl-laced cotton balls inside several plastic and rubber containers used in conjunction with syringes to inject the drug directly into the bloodstream. Officer Weaver also located three (3) marijuana roaches, approximately 10 syringes (disposed in Sharps container), and a black plastic snap top box containing what was suspected to be heroin inside several small baggies. There were also several cut off plastic straws such as those used for snorting drugs into the nose. These items were all sent to the Kentucky State Police Regional Crime Lab in London, KY for testing and identification.
Harrison was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Detention center where she was charged with possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (Heroin), possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (opiates), possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine), and drug paraphernalia – buy/possess.
At the arraignment on Monday, Harrison entered a “not guilty” plea to all the charges. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for July 06, 2022. Harrison is being detained in custody under a $10,000 cash bond while she awaits her next court appearance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.