DRugs and Paraphernalia seized during the arrest of Bowen and Robinson.jpeg

Drugs and Paraphernalia seized during the arrest of Bowen and Robinson

Kevin Austen Lee Bowen, 25, of Richmond, KY and Lindsey Kayleanna Robinson, 24, of Richmond, KY both appeared in District Court before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis on Monday, March 13, 2023 for scheduled preliminary hearings. Bowen and Robinson were both arrested and taken to the Jackson County Detention Center on March 02, 2023. Bowen was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (> or = 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (Heroin); Receiving Stolen Property $1,000 < $10,000; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; rear license plate not illuminated; improper registration plate; failure to produce insurance card; and failure of owner to maintain required insurance, 1st offense. Robinson was charged with possession of controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); and drug paraphernalia – buy/posses.

Bowen.gif

Kevin Austen Lee Bowen, 25, of Richmond, KY

Judge Bailey-Lewis found probable cause in both preliminary hearings and bound the cases over to a Grand Jury for consideration. Both Bowen and Robinson were recognized to appear in Circuit Court on May 02, 2023 to answer any possible indictment(s) coming from the grand jury.

Robinson.gif

 Lindsey Kayleanna Robinson, 24, of Richmond, KY

Tags

Recommended for you