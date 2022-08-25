KYASRO

Upon learning that the Jackson County Middle School has a School Resource Officer (SRO) this year, many residents have commented that there should be an SRO in every public school.

JR Weaver.jpeg

Officer JR Weaver served as School Resource Officer at the JCHS prior to serving as SRO at the JCMS. Superintendent Mike Smith, Officer JR Weaver, JCHS Principal Brian Harris, and Sheriff Paul Hays at the JCHS in 2018

Well, the prospect of putting a school resource officer in every K-12 school isn’t just an idea in Kentucky, it’s currently the law. A new law requiring a school resource officer on every campus has been in the works for years, but it officially became a legal requirement on August 01, 2022.

Keith Berry.jpeg

Officer Keith Berry currently serves as School Resource Officer for the JCHS

Tags

Recommended for you