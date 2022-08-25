Upon learning that the Jackson County Middle School has a School Resource Officer (SRO) this year, many residents have commented that there should be an SRO in every public school.
Well, the prospect of putting a school resource officer in every K-12 school isn’t just an idea in Kentucky, it’s currently the law. A new law requiring a school resource officer on every campus has been in the works for years, but it officially became a legal requirement on August 01, 2022.
House Bill 63 mandates there must be a school resource officer at all school campuses in Kentucky.
In 2019, Senate Bill 1, the School Safety and Resiliency Act, brought about new security programs and encouraged schools to hire an SRO. House Bill 63 takes that a step further by requiring officers on every school campus in Kentucky by Aug. 1, 2022. That date is now past, but there will not be an SRO at every school as students come back to class.
In Jackson County there are currently three schools (Tyner Elementary, Sand Gap Elementary, and McKee Elementary) without an SRO. Across the entire state, Kentucky is still about 600 SROs short of the goal. That was a number the Kentucky Center for School Safety provided to lawmakers during an Interim Joint Committee on Education meeting on July 15.
Ben Wilcox, the State School Security Marshal, was asked about what happens now, knowing many districts could not get an SRO in every school by this set date. He said if funds or personnel are not available, schools need to work out a plan with his office.
“What we really want to do is find out what those obstacles are and we need to know those obstacles before we can move forward. This might be a process that takes a long time, but until we find out what the obstacles are, we don’t know how to jump over them,” said Wilcox.
Both Sheriff Hays and Jackson County Public Schools Superintendent Mike Smith would like nothing more than having an officer in every school. However, these SRO positions must be filled with fully qualified and certified police officers. Sheriff Hays has found it difficult to find qualified officers to fill his office from the beginning of his term as Sheriff. In addition, the issue of funding is always paramount.
HB63 is an unfunded mandate, so it leaves school districts trying to figure out how to pay SRO salaries. That’s just one common challenge Wilcox hears from school districts.
“It’s kind of a mixed bag right now. There’s a lot of schools that have the ability to hire officers, but they are hard to find right now. Then we have schools that don’t have the funding to, but we won’t know all of that until we get all of those plans put together,” said Wilcox.
His office is putting together an annual report at the moment that will provide more information on where the state currently is, and what next steps could be. That’s expected to be presented later this month. Until then, school districts are preparing to make the next school year as safe as possible with available resources.
While images of confrontations with active shooters come to mind when one thinks of school resource officers where they move to a threat, engage the threat and eliminate the threat (In Kentucky we teach called rapid deployment.”
That’s only one of many things SROs learn during a required 120 hours of training. While critical incidents are top of mind for many parents, Wilcox said safety goes far beyond that.
For example, doors at the school are locked, so guests need to ring in and come to the front office. The doors are also tinted so people cannot see in from the outside. There are security cameras throughout the building. All of these things play a role in overall safety.
While safety is top priority, a major component of an SRO’s job is to build connections with the students. These officers can see a kid kindergarten through 12th grade. They can see their growth and maturity. In addition, the students get a chance to know a law enforcement officer and see them as civil servants and friends instead of stereotypical law enforcement officer intent on simply putting someone in jail. Sheriff Hays also said, “Our school resource officers can hopefully communicate with the students to help them understand the dangers of illegal drug usage and encourage them to never use illegal drugs...Ever.”
There’s a train of thought that SROs may be bad for schools and there is a “school to prison pipeline”. Wilcox, Sheriff Hays, and Superintendent Smith all agree that it’s not the intention to put an SRO in a school so they can arrest kids. The primary focus is to keep them safe in schools, so they can be successful members of their community and go on to college or whatever they choose to do in life.
Wilcox reported that while there may not currently be an SRO in every school, he is glad the state is moving in that direction. “The state is taking steps necessary to make school safer,” said Wilcox. “It’s just how we are going to get there, how we are going to fund it, and how do we reach that compliance as quickly as possible?”
The answer to those questions remains unclear. Wilcox said the first step is talking to the districts about challenges, to understand what the state needs to do moving forward. Those discussions are underway.
