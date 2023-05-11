Elijah James Howard, 18, of Annville, Ky was arrested by Officer C. Baldwin on May 08, 2023. According to the uniform citation (#EF76463), at approximately 3:54 PM on Monday the Jackson County Dispatch received a call regarding a runaway juvenile from a residence in McKee, KY. The caller stated that her 13-year old daughter had gotten off the school bus with an unknown person without permission to do so. The unknown person did not have any permission to pick her daughter up. Officer Baldwin and JCSO Chief Deputy Zack Bryant responded to the call and investigated. They spoke with the caller. The caller and her other daughter stated that the 13-year old juvenile had gotten off the school bus (Jackson County Public School District) at a residence at a residence along Hwy 89 S. The mother did not believe that the 13-year old was in any danger at the time, she just wanted her to come back home. However, there was no communication with the family from the juvenile and that prompted concerns. Throughout the course of the investigation it was determined that the individual that picked the juvenile up was Elijah James Howard. Howard had picked the 13-year old up from the location on Highway 89 S. It was also mentioned in the initial contact with the Mother that they may have went to an apartment at Jackson Valley. Chief Deputy Bryant and Officer Baldwin responded to both locations.
Chief Deputy Bryant spoke with individuals at Jackson Valley Apartments and they stated that they had not seen the juvenile female and that she was supposed to be with Elijah Howard. The investigation and interview of the residents on 89 S yielded information regarding the vehicle that Howard was driving. The 1999 green Jeep Commando (with a rear sticker saying “Respect Bikers”) allegedly being driven by Howard was located at Rocky Hill Heights by Deputy Bryant.
