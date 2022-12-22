Gary Travis Moore.gif

Gary Travis Moore, 36, of Richmond, KY

*EDITOR'S NOTE: The following article contains graphic details of child abuse and sexual assault allegations that some readers may find disturbing and may not be suitable for younger readers. Discretion is advised.

According to documents obtained from the Jackson County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office, Gary Moore, 36 and his wife Angel Moore, 34, both of Richmond, KY were indicted by a Jackson County grand jury on December 06, 2022 (Indictment #22-CR-00055) for sex-related crimes perpetrated against a minor. They were both arrested by the Kentucky State Police (Trooper Caudill) in Madison County on December 13, 2022. They were held at the Madison County Detention Center and subsequently transported to the Jackson County Detention Center two days later. They are each being held in custody under a $100,000 cash bond while awaiting their next court appearance. 

Angel Moore.gif

Angel Moore, 34, of Richmond, KY

