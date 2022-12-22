*EDITOR'S NOTE: The following article contains graphic details of child abuse and sexual assault allegations that some readers may find disturbing and may not be suitable for younger readers. Discretion is advised.
According to documents obtained from the Jackson County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office, Gary Moore, 36 and his wife Angel Moore, 34, both of Richmond, KY were indicted by a Jackson County grand jury on December 06, 2022 (Indictment #22-CR-00055) for sex-related crimes perpetrated against a minor. They were both arrested by the Kentucky State Police (Trooper Caudill) in Madison County on December 13, 2022. They were held at the Madison County Detention Center and subsequently transported to the Jackson County Detention Center two days later. They are each being held in custody under a $100,000 cash bond while awaiting their next court appearance.
The grand jury indictment alleges that, during the time period between 2019 and 2021, Gary Travis Moore committed four (4) counts of Rape, 1st degree when (as an adult over 18 years of age) he engaged in sexual intercourse with his underage stepdaughter by forcible compulsion. This allegedly occurred three (3) times while the two were hunting in the woods and once in the bedroom of their Turkey Foot home during that time period. The indictment alleges that, on or about the period of 2020, Gary Travis Moore committed two (2) counts of sodomy, 1st degree by engaging in deviate sexual relations with his stepdaughter by forcible compulsion while her mother, Angel Moore, was present and with the minor being forced to watch pornography.
The indictment also alleges that, around 2020, Gary Travis Moore committed two (2) counts of Sexual Abuse, 1st degree (victim under 16 years of age) when, on both occasions, the underage victim was forced to fondle him (1 count) and forced to fondle her mother (2nd count) as both adults watched while also forcing the child to view pornography. The indictment charges Gary Travis Moore with two (2) counts of “Use of a Minor in a Sexual Performance”.
The Grand Jury indictment alleges that Angel Moore committed one (1) counts of sodomy, 1st degree when her daughter was forced to engage in deviate sexual relations with her stepfather while her mother, Angel Moore, was present with the victim being forced to watch pornography. The grand jury indictment also alleges that Angel Moore committed one (1) count of “Sexual Abuse, 1st degree” when her minor daughter was forced to fondle her mother while her stepfather watched and while being forced to view pornography. The indictment charges Angel Moore with two (2) counts of “Use of a Minor in a Sexual Performance”.
Because the sexual activity allegedly occurred between stepfather and stepdaughter or mother and daughter, respectively, both Gary and Angel Moore have been charged with “Incest”.
In summary, the Grand Jury Indictment charged Gary Moore with eleven (11) counts of alleged crimes. These include: four (4) counts of “Rape, 1st Degree”; two (2) counts of “Sodomy, 1st degree”; two (2) counts of “Sexual abuse, 1st degree” (victim less than 16 years old); two (2) counts of “Use of a Minor in a Sexual Performance”; and one (1) charge of “Incest”.
The Grand Jury indictment charged Angel Moore with five (5) alleged crimes. These include one (1) count of “Sodomy, 1st degree”; one (1) count of “Sexual Abuse, 1st degree (Victim under 16 years of age); two (2) counts of “Use of a Minor (under 16 years of age) in a sex performance”; and one (1) count of “Incest”.
The Jackson County Sun collects and publishes police reports and court proceedings as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not necessarily mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with an indictment or allegation are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
