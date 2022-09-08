On Saturday, September 03rd, 2022 while McKee Police Chief Jonathon Sizemore was working a special detail covering the 2022 Jackson County Fair he was dispatched to a scene where a female was threatening people. The female was described as “obviously under the influence of an unknown drug.” Upon arrival at the scene, Chief Sizemore met with KSP Trooper Starlin Hacker (POST 7). Trooper Hacker advised Chief Sizemore that the female (identified as Deeliah Lynn Weaver, 45, of McKee, KY) appeared to be talking to people who were not there. Trooper Hacker also advised that Weaver was “yelling and threatening people with a screw driver that she had taken from a motorcycle saddle bag.” Prior to Chief Sizemore arriving, Trooper Hacker had taken Weaver into custody and took the screw driver away from her. The uniform citation filed by Chief Sizemore states that Weaver presented as having “no concept of time and told the law enforcement officials that she had been riding the motorcycle the entire time even though it belonged to someone else. There were numerous kids and adults present in the area since the Fair was ongoing. Ms. Weaver was arrested and taken into custody at the Jackson County Detention Center where she was booked and charged with “Public intoxication – Controlled Substance (excludes alcohol), and disorderly conduct, 2nd degree.
Weaver remains in custody under a $2,500 cash bond while awaiting her next court appearance. As in all cases at this stage of adjudication, Weaver is assumed innocent until proven guilty by the court.
