David J. Parkey, 39, of McKee, KY appeared in District Court on Monday (Feb 20, 2023) before Judge Allen B. Roberts for a scheduled preliminary hearing in Case #23-F-00029. Parkey has been charged with “Use of a Minor Under 18 in a Sexual Performance” and “Possess Matter Sex Performance by Minor Over 12 but Under 18 years of age, 1st offense. Parkey formally waived the need for a preliminary hearing to determine “probable cause” and stipulated that the standard had been met. The case was subsequently bound over to a Grand Jury for consideration. Judge Roberts recognized Parkey to appear in Circuit Court on April 04, 2023 to answer any forthcoming indictment(s).
The uniform citation (Control #EE78723) filed by KSP Trooper Hacker after he arrested Parkey on February 07, 2023 states that Trooper Hacker was contacted and advised that Parkey was having a “texting” relationship with a 16-year-old juvenile female on Facebook Messenger.
