David Parkey

David J. Parkey, 39, of McKee, KY

David J. Parkey, 39, of McKee, KY appeared in District Court on Monday (Feb 13, 2023) before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis for an arraignment hearing (Case #23-F-00029). Kentucky State Trooper S. Hacker filed a Complaint Warrant (#E05510004443032) on February 07, 2023 alleging that during the time period of January 01, 2023 thru February 07, 2023 Parkey had unlawfully: employed, consented to, authorized or induced a minor under the age of 18 years old to engage in a sexual performance. Parkey also allegedly induced, by asking, a 16-year-old female to send him videos and photographs of herself nude and engaged in a sexual activity which she then sent to him by Facebook Messenger. Parkey allegedly knew the female was a minor under the age of 18 years old and knowingly had in his possession the referenced pictures and videos.  

The uniform citation (Control #EE78723) filed by Trooper Hacker after he arrested Parkey on February 07, 2023 states that Trooper Hacker was contacted and advised that Parkey was having a “texting” relationship with a 16-year-old juvenile female on Facebook Messenger. This text/messaging relationship with the juvenile had been ongoing for approximately 3 weeks. The messaging ultimately led the juvenile to send Parkey pictures and videos of herself with sexual content. Parkey had responded by sending the juvenile video of himself that contained sexual content. 

