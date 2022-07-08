Jury trials were scheduled last week for two Jackson County residents allegedly involved with an attempted theft in McKee that happened in February 2021. According to Sheriff Paul Hays and documents obtained from the Jackson County Circuit Court Clerk (Indictment # 21-CR-00028), Ronald Lewis, 45, of McKee, Ky, Jerry (Bubby) Moore, 47, of McKee, KY, Darrell Isaacs, 19, of McKee, KY, and Kateisha Tillery, 29, of Tyner, KY entered a building owned by Jerry Wayne Dalton on South Ky 89 in McKee on or around February 23, 2021 at around 4:00 A M. After gaining access to the building they allegedly stole an air tank and wood splitter.
Separate jury trials were scheduled for June 28, 2022 for Kateisha Tillery and Darrell Isaacs. A separate pretrial conference was scheduled for Ronald Lewis on the same day. According to the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office, there is a warrant for the arrest of Jerry Moore due to his failure to appear for a pretrial conference earlier this year in February 2022.
Darrell Isaacs reached a plea agreement with the Commonwealth Attorney that was acceptable to Judge Oscar Gayle House. In the plea agreement, Issacs entered a guilty plea to the charge of Burglary, 3rd degree. A diversion order was entered by Judge House. In return for the guilty plea, the Commonwealth agreed to dismiss four other charges for Isaacs: 1) complicity burglary, 3rd degree, 2) complicity theft by unlawful taking $500 or more but under $10,000, 3) wanton endangerment, 1st degree, and 4) theft by unlawful taking $500 or more but under $10,000.
The other two defendants scheduled to appear in Jackson Circuit Court on the same day had their appearances continued until October 24, 2022. Ronald Lewis and Kateisha Tillery were both recognized to appear in Circuit Court on October 24, 2022. Darrell Isaacs was also recognized to appear in Circuit Court on the same day because he is a material witness to the case at large.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.