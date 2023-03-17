Ronald Paul, 60, of McKee, KY appeared before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis in District Court on Monday (March 13, 2023) for a scheduled preliminary hearing. Paul was arrested by JCSO Deputy Zach Bryant on February 27, 2023 on Congleton Hollow Spur Road approximately 5 miles north of McKee, KY. According to the uniform citation filed by Deputy Bryant, the law enforcement officer was on his way to the Jackson County Judicial Center for court travelling south on Hwy 421. When Bryant got to the intersection of Hwy 421 N and Norris Lane the vehicle in front of him slammed on their brakes and left the roadway to avoid a Green 2005 Jeep Liberty that was passing two other vehicles in the southbound lane travelling north. Deputy Bryant was forced to slam on his brakes and slide on the roadway to avoid collision with any of the vehicles involved. Deputy Bryant activated his emergency equipment and began to turn around to pursue the Jeep Liberty that was passing the vehicles nearly causing the accident.
The Jeep sped off and Deputy Bryant lost sight of it. However, he notified other Deputies of the vehicle description and collectively the law enforcement officers combed the area locating the subject Jeep Liberty and the driver, Ronald Paul, on Congleton Hollow Spur Road just minutes after Bryant had lost sight of them. When Bryant established contact with Paul he asked why he was driving in such a manner. Paul advised Deputy Bryant that he had followed the vehicles in front of him for miles only driving 35 MPH. When Bryant asked why Paul had attempted to flee from law enforcement and hide, Paul advised that he was just scared.
