Misty Pawlowski, 42, of London, KY was arrested by Trooper Scott Townsley just after midnight on Monday (January 09, 2023). While patrolling Trooper Townsley observed a silver Chevrolet Cobalt 4-door car turn onto KY 3630 from Worthington Park Road. The vehicle failed to give a turn signal. Trooper Townsley conducted a traffic stop on KY 578. The trooper made contact with a male driver and a female sitting in the passenger seat. When he asked the female for her identification she said she didn’t have any on her but instead gave the trooper a social security number. Trooper Townsley ran the SSN through his computer database and the picture came back as a different female. When he returned to the vehicle and informed the woman that the identification number she gave him was false and was returned as someone else. She told him that she gave him her was her daughter’s social security number because she knew she had two outstanding warrants for her arrest. She gave Trooper Townsley the correct SSN and it was returned as belonging to Misty Pawlowski. KSP Post 7 confirmed that she had two active warrants for her arrest.
Pawlowski was placed under arrest and subsequently searched. Pawlowski removed a cigarette cellophane from her hoodie pocket. The cellophane contained a crystal substance that appeared to be methamphetamine. She also produced a small clear plastic bag that was tied in a knot. The bag also contained a crystal substance that appeared to be methamphetamine. Pawloski was taken to the Jackson County Detention Center where she as charged with possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense as well as “Giving an Officer false identifying information.
