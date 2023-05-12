Photo1.JPG

The team spent 3 days practicing in Oklahoma as seen here measuring the slope of the site. 

During the first week of May, the Jackson County 4-H Homesite Evaluation Team went out to Oklahoma to compete in the National Land and Range Judging contest. The team faced a lot of adversity while out west, battling sickness and some severe weather.

Photo2.jpg

Jackson County 4-H Homesite Evaluation Team places 3rd in the National Contest. Hunter Carroll, Ben McQueen, Brayvan Brumback, Madison Marks, Kennedy Lakes, Abbi Judd, and Candrea Bingham. 

The team prevailed and ended up taking the stage with a 3rd place finish. Kennedy Lakes was crowned 2nd high individual in the overall contest.

Photo3.jpg

Kennedy Lakes places 2nd High Individual in hte Homesite Evaluation Contest. 
Photo4.jpg

The Homesite Evaluation team visits the Oklahoma City Bombing National Memorial Site.

