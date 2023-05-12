During the first week of May, the Jackson County 4-H Homesite Evaluation Team went out to Oklahoma to compete in the National Land and Range Judging contest. The team faced a lot of adversity while out west, battling sickness and some severe weather.
The team prevailed and ended up taking the stage with a 3rd place finish. Kennedy Lakes was crowned 2nd high individual in the overall contest.
Team members included Brayvan Brumback, Madison Marks, Ben McQueen, Kennedy Lakes, and Abbi Judd. The team is coached by Candrea Bingham, Hunter Carroll, Doug Wilson and Jenny Wilson.
While visiting Oklahoma, the team visited the Oklahoma City Bombing Memorial site, the Oklahoma Stockyards, the Oklahoma City Botanical gardens, and historic Ft. Worth Texas. This trip would not have been possible without the support of the Jackson County Board of Education, Jackson County Farm Bureau, and the Jackson County Soil Conservation Service.
