After feeling like they were ignored by the State General Assembly, teachers and staff (certified and classified employees) will be given a raise by the local school board. Many teachers were outraged that the General Assembly overrode the vetoes regarding their own pay raises while not addressing salary concerns of teachers in K-12. The teachers felt unappreciated especially after the difficulty of adapting to new teaching requirements under COVID-19 protocols along with the extra risks that came alone with the job during the pandemic. It appeared that everybody working within the state got a raise EXCEPT the teachers.
However, Superintendent Mike Smith seemed optimistic that the local Board of Education would find a way to approve local Jackson County teachers’ a pay raise next year. “The key is to make sure the raise is sustainable with predictable revenue to maintain it over the years,” Superintendent Smith said. “We have work to do but we are dedicated to making this happen.”
(Starting with the 2012-2013 school year pay raises of 0.5%, 1%, 2%, and 1% have been granted but teachers maintain this has not sufficient to keep up with cost of living increases and inflation.)
Superintendent Smith considered it very fortunate that the Kentucky Department of Education was able to furnish the SEEK (Support Education Excellence in Kentucky) Forecast document for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year to all Public School Districts on April 14th, 2022.
The Support Education Excellence in Kentucky (SEEK) funding program is a formula driven allocation of state provided funds to local school districts. The formula includes funding for transportation costs and special needs students as reported by districts. Support Education Excellence in Kentucky (SEEK) was implemented by the General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Kentucky in 1990. It is the foundation program for legislative funding of public education. The program is administered by the Kentucky Department of Education, Office of Finance and Operations, and Division of District Support.
Ordinarily, the Jackson County Public School District doesn’t receive this SEEK document until early to mid-May. Although Superintendent Smith and his team had done a lot of preliminary work on the upcoming school year salary schedule, they needed the firm numbers that were contained in the SEEK Forecast document to move forward. The additional SEEK monies that the school district will receive from the $100 increase on student AADA, transportation and full-day Kindergarten will be dedicated toward a sustainable base percentage pay raise for certified and classified employees, as well as, other positive adjustments in their salary schedule that are needed. The goal of the board was to work toward a sustainable base percentage pay increase of 5% for both certified and classified employees. They also plan to make positive adjustments in our classified pay scale that are needed, beyond the base increase. Another significant change that they are working toward is adding incremental pay increases at year 25 and year 30 on both the certified and classified salary schedules.
There were many steps to go through in order to finalize these well-deserved raises. Superintendent Smith was hopeful and optimistic that they would be able to accomplish this in time to place it on the upcoming April board meeting agenda.
After the board meeting last week Superintendent Smith was very pleased to announce that the Jackson County Board of Education approved the positive changes to the 2022-2023 Salary Schedule that he had recommended. The 2022-2023 Salary Schedule was approved by unanimous (5-0) vote at Tuesday night’s board meeting.
Superintendent Smith reported, “For several months, pay increases and other positive changes to the salary schedule have been worked on and discussed. Myself and the board members have always been very positive and supportive toward pay increases; this has been communicated at multiple administrator’s meetings and with other individuals over the past several months. Prior to receiving the SEEK Forecast document from KDE this past Thursday, we had done a lot of preliminary calculations in preparation. Ordinarily, we would have received the SEEK Forecast document in May, but we were fortunate to be able to receive it early this year, which allowed us to finalize the positive changes to the salary schedule and present it to the Board for the April agenda, rather than May. We will be having our monthly administrator’s meeting today at 1:00pm with our school/district administrators to review/discuss all the positive salary schedule changes. After this is completed we will post the new 2022-2023 Salary Schedule on the District website.
The well-deserved pay raises were earned and not given. On behalf of our board members and myself, we thank you for all that you do for our Students and our District!”
