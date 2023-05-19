A Benefit for the Jackson County Creative Community to fund beautification projects in Jackson County was held last Friday at the Clover Bottom Bed & Breakfast. The event featured live music, food, and a live auction for some of the incredible works of art donated by the Creative Community members.
In the fall of 2022, Greg Lakes, Clover Bottom B&B and Jackson County Tourism, hosted the first of several planned organizational meetings meant to help establish a Community Artists’ Organization in Jackson County. The organization is meant to be broad enough to cover a wide range of art and artisans in Jackson County and the region including wood-working, dancing, sculpture, basket weaving, cooking, music and any other art that Appalachia has nurtured as part of our cultural heritage. The general objective of the artists organization will be to promote local and regional artists in Jackson County and surrounding areas. The artists and their art are also part of a broader cultural heritage that will be promoted in an effort to improve the success of both the artists and local tourism. The first meeting and ongoing efforts have been facilitated by Vallorie Henderson, Center Director of the Kentucky Small Business Development Center (SBDC) in Berea, KY along with Judy Sizemore, Brushy Fork Institute, Berea College. The organization has become known as the “Jackson County Creative Community.
Representatives of the Jackson County Community Foundation were present at the benefit. Mr. Ben Gilbert (JCCF, Treasurer) presented the Jackson County Creative Community with a grant for $4,936.59. Other JCCF members present included Mr. Keith Gabbard and Mr. Keith Lakes.
Lakes reported, “With the combined grant money and auction items, we generated over $5,000 for creative projects in our county. I believe our creative community group will be able to make a positive impact on our communities.”
About the Jackson County Community Foundation
The Jackson County Community Foundation (JCCF), was created in February 2013 for the purpose of providing private citizens and businesses with opportunities for investing in the future of Jackson County. The JCCF is an affiliate of the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky. The foundation stands on a core belief: Giving is part of our culture. We care for each other. The good neighbor approach is alive and well in Eastern Kentucky. When a flood, tornado or other tragedy strikes, we come together and help those in need. We have a long history of volunteering, donating and sharing with those who are less fortunate. We work together. We know that giving is not the preserve of the wealthy. Individual citizens and local institutions are continuously organizing to collect money and goods. We volunteer time and skills to promote the well-being of others and the betterment of the communities in which we live and work. We understand that together we accomplish more. The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky connects people who care with causes that matter. It is a vehicle for pooling and investing resources in ways that produce greater results than any of us can achieve alone. We have a vested interest in the future of Appalachia. Whether you are from the region, have family ties, or Eastern Kentucky has just captured your heart, you wouldn’t be reading this if you didn’t believe in Appalachia’s potential. When you envision a better future for Appalachian Kentucky you see vibrant and resilient communities, healthy families and thriving businesses. You see those who have left having the option to return.
