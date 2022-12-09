The Jackson County Creative Committee had a productive meeting last Monday with a group of energetic creative folks working towards organizing an artists and creatives group in our community. The group will be under the umbrella of the Jackson County Community Foundation with grant funding for organizing from “What’s Next East Kentucky” (WNEKY).
Betsy Whaley from Mountain Association and WNEKY, and Vallarie Henderson with the Kentucky Small Business Administration has partnered with the group.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.