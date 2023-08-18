The Jackson County Creative Community recently conducted a Mural Painting Art Camp and invited the youth in the county to exercise their creative talents by creating murals that represented life in Jackson County. Kids ages 5-18 were invited to join in this free event to paint 8 mini-murals (design winners were selected from entries in our contest this spring). The plan is to install these murals at different locations around the county.
In the fall of 2022, Greg Lakes, Clover Bottom B&B and Jackson County Tourism, hosted the first of several planned organizational meetings meant to help establish a Community Artists’ Organization in Jackson County. The organization is meant to be broad enough to cover a wide range of art and artisans in Jackson County and the region including wood-working, dancing, sculpture, basket weaving, cooking, music and any other art that Appalachia has nurtured as part of our cultural heritage. The general objective of the artists organization will be to promote local and regional artists in Jackson County and surrounding areas. The artists and their art are also part of a broader cultural heritage that will be promoted in an effort to improve the success of both the artists and local tourism. The first meeting and ongoing efforts have been facilitated by Vallorie Henderson, Center Director of the Kentucky Small Business Development Center (SBDC) in Berea, KY along with Judy Sizemore, Brushy Fork Institute, Berea College. The organization has become known as the “Jackson County Creative Community.
