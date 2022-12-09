City of McKee

In a recent press release, the Foundation for Rural Service (FRS), the philanthropic arm of NTCA–The Rural Broadband Association, announced the recipients of 31 grants totaling over $142,000 to support projects in communities served by NTCA members. PRTC (a NTCA member) is pleased to announce the Jackson County Development Association (JCDA) as one of these grant recipients. The Jackson County Development Association received $5,000 to help renovate the public park on Hwy 290 in McKee, KY (known as the Jack Gabbard Park).

“The community grant program is particularly exciting because FRS multiplies the support NTCA members are already providing in their communities resulting in a larger impact for local schools and nonprofit organizations,” said Pam Becker, Executive Director of FRS. She continued, “In addition to contributions from this year’s 24 partnering NTCA companies, we are

Tags

Recommended for you