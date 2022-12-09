In a recent press release, the Foundation for Rural Service (FRS), the philanthropic arm of NTCA–The Rural Broadband Association, announced the recipients of 31 grants totaling over $142,000 to support projects in communities served by NTCA members. PRTC (a NTCA member) is pleased to announce the Jackson County Development Association (JCDA) as one of these grant recipients. The Jackson County Development Association received $5,000 to help renovate the public park on Hwy 290 in McKee, KY (known as the Jack Gabbard Park).
“The community grant program is particularly exciting because FRS multiplies the support NTCA members are already providing in their communities resulting in a larger impact for local schools and nonprofit organizations,” said Pam Becker, Executive Director of FRS. She continued, “In addition to contributions from this year’s 24 partnering NTCA companies, we are
also grateful for extra support from Farm Credit East, CoBank and its funding of the Virtual
Living Room program, Womble Bond Dickinson, and the Carri Bennet Rural Economic
“Jackson County Development Association is pleased to receive this grant from The Foundation
for Rural Service to assist in the renovation of Jack Gabbard Park.” Said Judy Schmitt, grant
writer for the Jackson County Development Association. “Its partnership with Peoples Rural
Telephone Cooperative, Jackson Energy, the City of McKee and others will bring this park back
Schmitt indicated that the goal for the renovation is to make the court that was once only for tennis into a multi-purpose facility. “We are hoping that folks will be able to play tennis, volleyball, badminton, or pickle ball on the court,” Schmitt said.
When this renovation is completed it will provide three parks within the city of McKee for recreational use: Bond Memorial Park (basketball, baseball, softball, kids playground, and picnic shelter), 89 Park (kids playground, Splash pad, and picnic shelter), and the Jack Gabbard Park.
