Jamie Strong, Jackson County Emergency Management - Director 

Jackson County Emergency Management is there for our citizens during every crisis and hardship. Whether it is a storm, a flood, or a missing person the county looks to the dedicated personnel at JCEM to “work the problem” and find solutions. The Kentucky Emergency Management Association (KEMA) is beginning to spotlight directors and deputy directors throughout the Commonwealth. This week Jackson County EMA/CSEPP Director Jamie Strong was selected by KEMA Region 9 and 10 Vice President James Pendergrass.

Jamie has served as EM Director for Jackson County since 2018. Prior to that, he served as the Deputy Director for two years. He got his start in the Emergency field in 2011 serving as a Dispatcher and Firefighter.

