Jackson County Emergency Management is there for our citizens during every crisis and hardship. Whether it is a storm, a flood, or a missing person the county looks to the dedicated personnel at JCEM to “work the problem” and find solutions. The Kentucky Emergency Management Association (KEMA) is beginning to spotlight directors and deputy directors throughout the Commonwealth. This week Jackson County EMA/CSEPP Director Jamie Strong was selected by KEMA Region 9 and 10 Vice President James Pendergrass.
Jamie has served as EM Director for Jackson County since 2018. Prior to that, he served as the Deputy Director for two years. He got his start in the Emergency field in 2011 serving as a Dispatcher and Firefighter.
Prior to his career in Emergency Services, he spent nine years as a heavy equipment operator and five as a lineman with an electrical contractor. An injury sidelined him in 2006 and he enrolled in college.
Jamie has an Associate in Homeland Security with a concentration in Emergency Management. He is currently completing his bachelor’s degree.
He has three children and spends his free time with his family. His daughter is a former dispatcher/EMT. His oldest son lives in Jackson County with his girlfriend and works in a neighboring county. His youngest son joined the Army in 2021. You can hear the pride in his voice whenever he mentions his family.
Please join us in congratulating Jamie Strong for his many years of dedicated service to the citizens of Jackson County and the Commonwealth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.