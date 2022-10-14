The month of March is Ag Tag season, when farmers receive their annual farm license plate registration renewals. Though paying taxes doesn’t usually call for celebration, knowing you can make a difference in your community makes the Ag Tag program a contribution you can be proud of.
Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles announced that in 2021 Kentucky farmers donated $731,627.67 to the Ag Tag Program– the highest ever in program history
“I want to send a huge ‘Thank You’ to everyone who donated to the voluntary ‘Ag Tag’ program this year, surpassing all previous records and showing how much our agricultural community means to the state of Kentucky,” Commissioner Quarles said. “Through the years, the Ag Tag Program has succeeded in providing much-needed funding for promoting agriculture and educating Kentucky’s youth on the importance of agriculture in our everyday lives. Your generosity will help ensure Kentucky agriculture has a bright future.”
The Jackson County FFA Chapter received $596.67 in 2021. These funds were used locally to: purchase implement Agriculture Literacy Days at each local elementary school. The funds were used to purchase supplies for over 300 elementary students as they took part in learning about where food comes from, how it grows, and how far it travels.
We are counting on your support to have another great year! In Jackson County, 19% of folks that purchase a farm tag make the donation, the potential impact of 100% donations would be tremendous and we need your help. You can pay your Ag Tag at the County Clerk’s office, or by going to drive.ky.gov, choose “Vehicle Services” and then “Registration Renewal”.
