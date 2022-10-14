JCHS FFA Visits County Clerk

FFA members stop by to visit Jackson County Clerk Donald "Duck" Moore to talk about the Ag Tag program and how those funds are distributed back to local FFA Chapters and 4-H programs. Thank you Mr. Moore for continuing to support this program.

The month of March is Ag Tag season, when farmers receive their annual farm license plate registration renewals. Though paying taxes doesn’t usually call for celebration, knowing you can make a difference in your community makes the Ag Tag program a contribution you can be proud of. 

Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles announced that in 2021 Kentucky farmers donated $731,627.67 to the Ag Tag Program– the highest ever in program history

