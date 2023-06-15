Sheriff Daniel Isaacs and County Clerk Donald Moore

Sheriff Daniel Isaacs listens as County Clerk Donald "Duck" Moore reads the minutes from the previous fiscal court meeting

The Jackson County Fiscal Court held its regular monthly meeting on Thursday, June 08, 2023. 

County Clerk Donald “Duck” Moore read the previous court minutes were and they were approved by the court. Judge Gabbard reported to the fiscal court saying, “Last Thursday I spent the day in Bowling Green at a meeting hosted by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The meeting was on an initiative called the Complete Streets Program. A complete street is a street, road, or highway that is safe and accommodating for all expected users. Complete street design varies based on land use, corridor characteristics, and expected user types.