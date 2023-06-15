The Jackson County Fiscal Court held its regular monthly meeting on Thursday, June 08, 2023.
County Clerk Donald “Duck” Moore read the previous court minutes were and they were approved by the court. Judge Gabbard reported to the fiscal court saying, “Last Thursday I spent the day in Bowling Green at a meeting hosted by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The meeting was on an initiative called the Complete Streets Program. A complete street is a street, road, or highway that is safe and accommodating for all expected users. Complete street design varies based on land use, corridor characteristics, and expected user types.
KYTC's Complete Streets, Roads and Highways program provides guidance for transportation planning organizations and agencies to promote equitable and safe roadway designs that prioritize safety, convenience and comfort for all road users. The Complete Streets manual, released in 2022, represents the first update in 20 years of Kentucky’s pedestrian and bicycle travel policy. KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said a complete street is safe and accommodating for all users. Its design can vary according to land use, corridor characteristics and types of travelers who are expected to use it. As a concept, it also can be adapted for all types of communities – urban, suburban, small town and rural. Implementation may include a dedicated space for pedestrians and cyclists, such as bike lanes (or wide paved shoulders), sidewalks, crosswalks, median islands, accessible pedestrian signals, roadway reconfigurations and roundabouts. “Historically, streets, roads and highways were designed around cars and trucks. Today, our transportation planners and designers approach their tasks holistically, taking the needs of all users into account and building accordingly,” Secretary Gray said.
To elevate the state’s safety and equity priority, Secretary Gray signed an official order outlining KYTC’s policy to meet needs of all users and requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act when planning, building, rehabilitating and maintaining all state-maintained streets and roads. The users include motorists, cyclists, pedestrians, transit and freight, benefitting people of all ages and abilities.
I took some important information away from this meeting and hope to start a taskforce soon to look at a “complete streets” need and design for Jackson County, particularly the City of McKee. My interest in this sparked from US 421 and the bicycle traffic we see from the US Continental Bike Route. That route runs through Jackson County and goes from the West Coast to the East Coast. Roads are one of our top priorities and we are always looking for funding and opportunities to improve that important infrastructure.
In their District reports the magistrates reported that road workers are mowing and working on roads. Sheriff Isaacs reported that he has added a new School Resource Officer, and will have coverage around the clock.
In a required formality a Public Properties Report was presented for the Judicial Center. This property will become the responsibility of the county at some point in the future and the fiscal court is required to annually perform a property report.
A Parks and Recreation CD report was presented. A Reapportionment Committee was appointed consisting of Ryan Judd, Jeff Bingham, and Todd Rose.
A 2nd Reading of the FY 23-24 was executed and the budget for the upcoming year was approved. The fiscal year for the fiscal court runs from July 01st thru June 30th of the following year. Invoices that needed to be carried over to new Fiscal year were reported and accepted.
Other governmental offices such as the Sheriff’s Office operate their fiscal year coinciding with the Calendar year.
A 2nd Reading of a Budget Amendment receiving 118,815.23 was executed. The amendment was approved and the funds incorporated into the budget. In addition, an Emergency Budget Amendment receiving $1,507,856.88 was presented and approved.
The fiscal court conducted an administrative code review. Since the national emergency precipitated by COVID-19 has been cancelled the COVID Time off policy in the county’s administrative code was rescinded. Shay Hacker was reappointed Treasurer for a 4-year term and Amanda Holt was reappointed Finance Officer for a 3-year term.
Several county employees were moved their probationary period into full-time status. These included: Vadus Bowles, Robert Allen, Justin Wagner, Derrick Robinson, Jimmy Peters, Larry Ramsey, Blake Isaacs and TJ Webb.
The fiscal court approved the purchase of a 2002 Chevy 2500 in the amount of $7,000 to be used for the function of Jackson County Animal Control. Bills and Transfers were presented and approved.
In the comment section, Judy Schmitt reported that an environmental review from CVADD was the next step in the Jail and Courtyard renovation project meant to serve as a business incubator stimulus. The next meeting was scheduled for Thursday, July 13, 2023 at 1:00 PM.
