Cadet Second Lieutenant, C/2LT Mia Davis the niece of April Abner of McKee, Kentucky is the August 2022 Jackson County High School Army JROTC Cadet of the Month. Cadet Davis is currently a sophomore at Jackson County High School. Mia is the Commander of the Jackson County AJROTC Color Guard and a member of the raider and rifle teams.
To be considered as cadet of the month, cadets compete against each other throughout the month in numerous categories which include attendance, uniform inspections, physical training, grades, after school team practices, and participation in extracurricular events. Ten cadets who score the highest in these events over a month’s period then go before a Command Board where they are tested on general and military bearing.
