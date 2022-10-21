Cadet First Sergeant, C/1SG Ezekiel Purkey the son of Lonnie and Lesley Purkey of McKee, Kentucky is the September 2022 Jackson County High School Army JROTC Cadet of the Month. Cadet Purkey is currently a junior at Jackson County High School. Ezekiel is the Company First Sergeant of the Jackson County AJROTC and is a member of the color guard, raider and rifle teams.
To be considered as cadet of the month, cadets compete against each other throughout the month in numerous categories which include attendance, uniform inspections, physical training, grades, after school team practices, and participation in extracurricular events. Ten cadets who score the highest in these events over a month’s period then go before a Command Board where they are testes on general and military bearing.
During the month of September C/1SG Purkey performed 3 color guard performances in support of the Jackson County High School volleyball and football teams. Cadet Purkey earned 22 hours of community service in the month of September by participating in the Sand Gap Community Veterans Fish Fry, the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall, and the Jackson County Homecoming parade as well as supporting the Berea Chamber of Commerce during their annual Spoonbread festival. C/1SG Purkey also competed in the 2022 EKU Raider stakes and participated in numerous raider and color guard practices. C/1SG currently has perfect attendance and maintains a 3.83 GPA.
Congratulations Ezekiel on this great honor and keep up the great work.
