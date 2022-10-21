Ezekiel Purkey

Cadet First Sergeant, C/1SG Ezekiel Purkey the son of Lonnie and Lesley Purkey of McKee, Kentucky is the September 2022 Jackson County High School Army JROTC Cadet of the Month. Cadet Purkey is currently a junior at Jackson County High School.  Ezekiel is the Company First Sergeant of the Jackson County AJROTC and is a member of the color guard, raider and rifle teams. 

To be considered as cadet of the month, cadets compete against each other throughout the month in numerous categories which include attendance, uniform inspections, physical training, grades, after school team practices, and participation in extracurricular events. Ten cadets who score the highest in these events over a month’s period then go before a Command Board where they are testes on general and military bearing. 

