Cadet Staff Sergeant Caden J. Harrison son of Billy and Ashley Harrison of McKee, Kentucky is the February 2023 Jackson County High School Army JROTC Cadet of the Month. Cadet Harrison is currently a sophomore at Jackson County High School, and is a member of the Battalion Raider team, Battalion Rifle team, and the Platoon Sergeant of the Raider team.
JACKSON COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL ARMY JROTC CADET OF THE MONTH
