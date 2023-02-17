Cadet Sergeant First Class Braden K. Hays son of Scott Hays of McKee, Kentucky is the January 2023 Jackson County High School Army JROTC Cadet of the Month. Cadet Hays is currently a sophomore at Jackson County High School, and is a member of the Battalion Raider team, Battalion Rifle team, and the Platoon Sergeant of the Color Guard team.
To be considered as cadet of the month, cadets compete against each other throughout the month in numerous categories which include attendance, uniform inspections, physical training, grades, after school team practices, and participation in extracurricular events. Ten cadets who score the highest in these events over a month’s period then go before a Command Board where they are tested on general and military knowledge and military bearing.
During the month of January Cadet Hays participated in the Harrison County rifle competition and the Bluegrass League Competition held at George Rogers Clark High School where his Color Guard team won 3rd place honors. Brendan has attend numerous raider, drill, and rifle team practices after school and has participated in numerous color guards in support of the Jackson county High School Generals and Lady Generals. C\SFC Hays is a vital part of the JCHS Army JROTC Program. Congratulations Braden on a well-deserved accomplishment.
