 

 Cadet Sergeant First Class Braden K. Hays son of Scott Hays of McKee, Kentucky is the January 2023 Jackson County High School Army JROTC Cadet of the Month. Cadet Hays is currently a sophomore at Jackson County High School, and is a member of the Battalion Raider team, Battalion Rifle team, and the Platoon Sergeant of the Color Guard team.

