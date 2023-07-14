Front row l-r: Belle Shearer, Kaylen Baker, Leandra Dolloff, Nathan Webb, Leigha Metcalf, Abbi Judd. Back Row l-r: Kennedy Lakes, Jalee Davis, Brayvan Brumback, Addan Witt, Jayden Brock, Serenity Bingham.
The State FFA degree is the highest honor given by the KY FFA Association. Nathan Webb, Abbi Judd, Raylin Hicks, Austin Hacker and Madison Marks (not pictured) were present to receive their degrees.
Brayvan Brumback and Nathan Webb compete in the state agriscience contest with their project about reducing hay wastes on the farm.
The record keeping team competed at the state contest. They received a check from the KY FFA foundation for being a regional winner. This contest is sponsored by former agriculture teacher Jeff Hays.
Madison Marks received a check from the Kentucky FFA Foundation for being selected as regional Star in Ag Business. This contest is sponsored by Kentucky Farm Bureau.
Advisor Candrea Bingham is pictured with FFA member Abbi Judd during her Teach Ag Signing Day. Abbi plans to attend Eastern Kentucky University and Major in Agriculture
Competing in the State Record Keeping Contest were Jayden Brock, Leigha Metcalf, Jalee Davis, and Addan Witt.
Competing in Proficiency Contests were Serena Witt (Outdoor Recreation) and Serenity Bingham (Swine). Serena placed 3rd overall in the State for her SAE Proficiency which takes place at Pine Grove Sporting Clays.
Madison Marks had a very busy State Convention as she was a State FFA Officer Candidate and Star in Agribusiness Candidate. Her SAE includes selling local herbs that include yellow root, coalhash, and ginseng.
Abbi Judd was recognized as the Kentucky Association of Agriculture Educators scholarship recipient as well as participated in the Teach AG signing day during the State FFA Convention.
Brayvan Brumback and Nathan Webb competed in the State Agriscience Fair in Animal Science. They received 3rd place overall.
Kennedy Lakes and Leandra Dolloff served as voting delegates during the business sessions of the State FFA Convention.
Eleven JCHS FFA members were awarded their State FFA Degree during the ceremony on Thursday. These members were: Kadey Allen, Mackenzie Bowles, Austin Hacker, Raylin Hicks, Haley Hundley, Abbi Judd, Madison Marks, Rebecca Roberts, Joe Tyra, Nathan Webb, and Serena Witt.
Jackson County FFA was also recognized as a Gold Emblem Chapter. This is given to a high quality FFA Chapter in good overall standing. To receive this honor a chapter must obtain a rating score of 450+ that includes chapter involvement in community development, leadership, and strengthening agriculture. Jackson County was 1 of 57 Kentucky FFA Chapters that received this award in 2023.
Special thanks to Skylar Campbell for attending the State Convention as a chaperone. Congratulations to all of our winners!
