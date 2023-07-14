JCHS FFA State Convention

Front row l-r: Belle Shearer, Kaylen Baker, Leandra Dolloff, Nathan Webb, Leigha Metcalf, Abbi Judd. Back Row l-r: Kennedy Lakes, Jalee Davis, Brayvan Brumback, Addan Witt, Jayden Brock, Serenity Bingham. 

After an exceptional year, 22 JCHS FFA members competed and were recognized during the 94th State FFA Convention that was held in Lexington Kentucky June 6-8, 2023 in the Lexington Convention Center.  

Competing in State Speaking Contests were Kennedy Lakes (Dairy), Leandra Dolloff (Crop), Kaylen Baker (Horse), and Belle Shearer (Landscape). 

JCHS State FFA Convention