On Saturday March 25, 2023, 221 teams were registered in this year’s Student Angler Federation State Tournament held on Lake Cumberland. Jackson County had three of those teams participate in the event. At the end of the day it was Freshmen fishing team members Jacob Gray and Brayden Dezarn that earned a qualifying spot at the National Championship Fishing Tournament to be held in La Crosse, Wisconsin in June. This team weighed in 5 fish for a total of 12 pounds 8 ounces.
They finished 9th overall, and earned them the highest finish of teams that represented the 13th region. Other participating fishing team members were Caden Ayers, Serenity Bingham, Maggie Isaacs, and Ben Marks. Thank you to the boat captains of the day Robbie Isaacs, Wes Isaacs, and BJ Gray. The Jackson County High School Fishing Team is coached by Candrea Bingham and Jeannena Summers.
